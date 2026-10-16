Panama influencer criticised for posing in front of quake rubble says she wanted to help

Influencer Gracie Bon, who was recently criticised for posing in front of earthquake rubble in Panama, has addressed the backlash. In an Instagram post, she claimed she shared the visuals to help and draw attention to the country’s ground reality.

What did Gracie Bon say?

Gracia Bon who found herself in the middle of a social media controversy. (Instagram/@graciebon)

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The influencer fired back at her critics in a video. Explaining why she chose to photograph herself, she shared that she just wanted to help.

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“I don’t make any money from this,” she said in a video. “My intention was to help with resources and find one or two families I could help rebuild their house”

“If I’m in the photo, I’m not posing. I just chose a picture where I’m in it instead of one where I’m not, because I know it’ll get more reach and attention from my followers and I can help rebuild a house,” she explained to her 12 million followers.

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{{^usCountry}} Further, a translated post on her Instagram read, “There are people who get more outraged by a photo than by seeing families lose everything. Sometimes the problem is not what we do, but the eyes with which you decide to see it. Let's help Panama.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further, a translated post on her Instagram read, “There are people who get more outraged by a photo than by seeing families lose everything. Sometimes the problem is not what we do, but the eyes with which you decide to see it. Let's help Panama.” {{/usCountry}}

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What caused the controversy?

On October 11, Bon shared a series of pictures on social media. “The reality of my country after the earthquake, we’re reminded that material things can be replaced, but life is priceless. Hug your loved ones a little tighter, be grateful for what you have, live in the moment, and show up for those who need it most. Stay strong, Panamá. we got this, we’ll get through it together,” she wrote on Instagram.

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In most of the pictures she posted, she was seen standing in front of ruined structures. She was accused of turning the devastating disaster into a photo-op. People questioned why she had to pose in front of the rubble to raise awareness about earthquake-hit Panama.

Panama earthquake:

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A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck southern Panama on October 9. The quake damaged buildings, sending ​thousands into the streets. According to a Reuters report, a 68-year-old woman who was seriously injured during the tremors died, becoming the first officially confirmed death linked to the recent quake. Reportedly, over 30 people were injured.