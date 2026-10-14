Who is Shraddha Dubey? Influencer at centre of Lucknow cafe owner's death
The influencer has also been featured in a music video released by a prominent music company around seven years ago, which has around 2.7 lakh views on YouTube.
Lucknow police launched a search for Shraddha Dubey, an influencer and make-up artist at the centre of the case surrounding 28-year-old cafe owner Shiva Sharma's death.
The cafe owner's mother, Ranjana Sharma, has accused Dubey, her sister Rashmi and several others of assaulting, harassing and blackmailing her son before his death.
Who is Shraddha Dubey?
Dubey, an influencer, model and make-up artist, is at the centre of the case due to her alleged involvement.
Deep Dive
Originally from Rae Bareli, Dubey built a public profile through modelling assignments, beauty pageants and fashion events. With a total of 1.41 lakh followers on Instagram, Dubey also reportedly won the 'Best Face of Lucknow' title.
The influencer has also been featured in a music video released by a prominent music company around seven years ago, which has around 2.7 lakh views on YouTube.
Dubey also reportedly divorced her husband in 2022 and later moved into a rented flat at Avadh Green Apartments. The couple also have a son, who lives with the ex-husband.
Post-mortem report cites extensive injuries
According to the FIR accessed by HT, the post-mortem report cites multiple external injuries and extensive internal trauma, including damage to the lungs, liver and spleen, with the death attributed to shock and haemorrhage. The report also alleges that Sharma's body has cigarette-burn marks.
Sharma died last week in Lucknow after he allegedly fell from the fourth-floor flat of his partner, Shraddha Dubey. An investigation gained fresh momentum after CCTV footage capturing Sharma's fatal fall surfaced.
Sharma, who lived with his family in Aliganj, ran two restaurants besides a cafe. He was also named as an accused in a firing incident at a Gomti Nagar nightclub on August 30, and was released on bail.
(With inputs from Aakash Ghosh)
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