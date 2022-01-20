Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Paralympian Avani Lekhara thanks Anand Mahindra for personalised car, he replies

Avani Lekhara took to Twitter to share the post involving Anand Mahindra and her personalised car.
The image shows paralympian Avani Lekhara in front of her personalised car for which she thanked Anand Mahindra.(Twitter/@AvaniLekhara)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 10:51 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Avani Lekhara, the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, recently took to Twitter to thank Anand Mahindra. In her tweet, she also appreciated Mahindra Auto for designing and delivering her a personalised XUV700.

“Thank you @anandmahindra sir and the entire team at @Mahindra_Auto involved in making this customised car! Cars like these are a big step towards a more Inclusive India and I also look forward to many more of these on roads!” she wrote in her tweet. Her share is complete with a few images. Anand Mahindra too reacted to the post by re-sharing it along with three folded hands emoticons.

Take a look at the posts:

The post by Mahindra, since being shared a day ago, has gathered more than 27,000 likes and counting. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Such a nice gesture,” wrote a Twitter user. “Sir, this is awesome. You are setting the standards very high,” posted another. “Huge respect to you sir I always admire you alot...love from GOA.....,” commented a third.

The official Twitter handle of the Mahindra XUV700 also shared a tweet about the same. “We are delighted to create and deliver a personalised #XUV700 to Miss @AvaniLekhara, who made us all proud by winning two medals for India at the Tokyo Paralympics, 2020,” they wrote. That post too received a reaction from the business tycoon.

What are your thoughts on these tweets?

