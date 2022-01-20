Paralympian Avani Lekhara thanks Anand Mahindra for personalised car, he replies

Avani Lekhara, the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, recently took to Twitter to thank Anand Mahindra. In her tweet, she also appreciated Mahindra Auto for designing and delivering her a personalised XUV700.

“Thank you @anandmahindra sir and the entire team at @Mahindra_Auto involved in making this customised car! Cars like these are a big step towards a more Inclusive India and I also look forward to many more of these on roads!” she wrote in her tweet. Her share is complete with a few images. Anand Mahindra too reacted to the post by re-sharing it along with three folded hands emoticons.

Take a look at the posts:

The post by Mahindra, since being shared a day ago, has gathered more than 27,000 likes and counting. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Such a nice gesture,” wrote a Twitter user. “Sir, this is awesome. You are setting the standards very high,” posted another. “Huge respect to you sir I always admire you alot...love from GOA.....,” commented a third.

The official Twitter handle of the Mahindra XUV700 also shared a tweet about the same. “We are delighted to create and deliver a personalised #XUV700 to Miss @AvaniLekhara, who made us all proud by winning two medals for India at the Tokyo Paralympics, 2020,” they wrote. That post too received a reaction from the business tycoon.

What are your thoughts on these tweets?