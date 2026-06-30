Passenger praises IndiGo’s deaf and mute employee after seamless check-in: ‘He truly made my day’

A chance interaction at an airport has won hearts online after a passenger praised an IndiGo employee who, despite being deaf and mute, guided him through the baggage check-in process with ease and a warm smile.

Singh wrote that the experience left a lasting impression on him. (Instagram/@amansingh1.o)

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The video, shared on Instagram by user Aman Singh, features Afjal, an IndiGo staff member stationed at the baggage check-in counter. Although Afjal cannot hear or speak, Singh said that the check-in experience was seamless, proving that communication goes far beyond words.

In the video, Afjal is seen wearing a badge that reads, "I cannot hear or speak but I will be happy to assist," while smiling and guiding passengers through the baggage check-in process.

Reflecting on the encounter, Singh wrote that the experience left a lasting impression on him. "Aaj motivation kisi millionaire se nahi mili (Today, my inspiration didn't come from a millionaire)," Singh wrote in the caption of the post.

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{{^usCountry}} He added that Afjal changed the way he viewed communication. "Ek aise insaan se mili jinhone mujhe dikhaya ki communication sirf words se nahi hoti (It came from someone who showed me that communication isn't limited to words)." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that Afjal changed the way he viewed communication. "Ek aise insaan se mili jinhone mujhe dikhaya ki communication sirf words se nahi hoti (It came from someone who showed me that communication isn't limited to words)." {{/usCountry}}

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Praising the employee's professionalism, Singh wrote that Afjal coordinated with him more effectively than many people who can both hear and speak. "Unhone mujhse usse bhi better coordinate kiya jitna kai log bol aur sun sakte hue bhi nahi kar paate (He coordinated with me better than many people who can both speak and hear)," he said.

He concluded the caption of the post with a simple message: "He truly made my day."

The video ends with Singh shaking Afjal's hand after receiving his boarding pass and thanking him for his service.

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(Also Read: IndiGo flight attendant dresses up mother in her uniform, heartwarming video wins internet)

Social media reactions

The clip has since resonated with thousands on social media, with many praising both Afjal and IndiGo.

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"He is one of our best staff ... You will always find him smiling and spreading happiness," one user wrote.

"Last month he helped me check in extra 6-7 kgs of luggage since i didn't want to carry it in my hand luggage. He is helpful and very kind," shared another.

"Had experienced similar vibes in Kozhikode recently. IndiGo doing a great job," wrote a third user.

Several users also applauded the airline for creating employment opportunities for people with disabilities, saying inclusive workplaces should be the norm rather than the exception.