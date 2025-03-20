Passenger travels on UK trains for free for a year using a clever trick, saving over 1.06 lakh

A savvy train passenger has found a way to travel without spending a rupee by carefully analysing train schedules and predicting delays in advance. By leveraging refund policies offered by railway operators, he managed to secure full reimbursements for every ticket he purchased, turning what would have been a costly expense into a completely free mode of travel. Avanti West Coast compensates passengers according to the duration of delays.(Pexel)

Ed Wise, 29, successfully claimed refunds for every train journey he took in 2023 on Avanti West Coast, saving himself over ₹1,06,000 in less than three years. Wise, who co-writes the personal finance newsletter Bunce, credits his careful planning for allowing him to “ride for free” throughout the year, reported the Mirror.

Mastering the refund system

Avanti West Coast compensates passengers based on the length of delays—offering 25% off for a 15-minute delay, 50% for a 30-minute delay, and a full refund if a train is delayed by an hour or more. By analysing patterns and external factors affecting train schedules, Wise ensured his trips qualified for the highest compensation tier.z

His strategy was born out of frustration. After returning from a trip to Italy, where train travel was significantly cheaper, he was shocked by the inefficiency and high costs of UK rail services. Despite using cost-saving tactics like railcards, ticket splitting, and traveling to alternate stations, he still found himself paying high fares and facing frequent delays.

To maximize refunds, Wise relied on three key indicators: strike action, planned engineering works, and extreme weather. He noted that industrial strikes often caused disruptions for days before and after the scheduled action. Since trade unions must give a two-week notice for strikes, Wise used this as an early warning sign.

