Pastry chef creates life-like telescope using chocolate in viral video. Watch

Pastry chef Amaury Guichon is quite famous on social media, especially Instagram, for his unique creations entirely made of chocolates. The chef has again attracted the limelight, and this time he has created a life-like telescope. He even posted a video on his Instagram handle where he can be seen making the telescope from scratch, and it has gone viral online.

“Chocolate telescope! Perfect snack to spy on your neighbour!” read the caption posted along with the video. It also accompanied a telescope emoji and hashtags, including chocolate. The video captures the creation in a detailed manner. It opens to show him making each component, from largest to smallest, with different kinds of chocolates, moulds and tools. As the video progresses, he can be seen assembling each part carefully and painting his creation with edible spray to make it look even more realistic.

Watch the viral video below that shows the chef creating the telescope from scratch:

The video was shared on Instagram a day ago and has since raked up more than 6.7 million views. It has also received comments from netizens who were in awe of his creation.

“Looking out onto the vegas strip with a telescope…goodness knows what you saw,” commented pastry chef Matt Adlard. “At this point, I’m just waiting for you to create the distant chocolate planet that this chocolate telescope discovers. My goodness,” posted another. “Fantastic! I don't know which is more amazing, your imagination or your engineering skill!” wrote a third. “If anybody else had told me that was chocolate I’d call them a liar. This is beyond amazing,” shared a fourth. What are your thoughts on his creation? Would you like to have a bite?

