Home / Trending / Pastry chef sculpts life-size chocolate sea turtle from scratch. Video is drool-worthy
trending

Pastry chef sculpts life-size chocolate sea turtle from scratch. Video is drool-worthy

The life-size chocolate sea turtle by pastry chef Amaury Guichon may make your mouth water.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 11:58 AM IST
The image shows the finished chocolate sculpture by Amaury Guichon.(Instagram/@amauryguichon)

Bikes, Christmas trees and even a mobile Ferris wheel- these are some of the few chocolaty creations by the talented pastry chef Amaury Guichon. Now, Guichon has shared a stunning video showcasing his skills while making a life-size sea turtle and its baby entirely from chocolate. We should warn you that the clip may leave you craving for some of that sugary goodness.

“The Sea Turtle! This Chocolate creation is full of love, it represents mother and baby sea turtle swimming on an anemone, it is probably my most realistic organic sculpture, it took me 4 days and 60lbs of chocolate,” informs the caption. The video shows Guichon starting off with the shell of the turtle and gradually sculpting the head and body of the creature.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on May 12, the clip has garnered over one million views and several reactions. While many couldn’t stop drooling over the scrumptious sculpture, others simply lauded Guichon’s talent in making such perfect life-size creatures.

“I will forever be in awe of your creations,” said an Instagram user. “I’m speechless! This one is incredible,” commented another. “Just when I thought that your creations can get more amazing,” wrote a third.

What are your thoughts on this sculpture?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chocolate pastry chef
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
CGBSE 10th Result 2021
Chhattisgarh 10th results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP