Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma reacts to Elon Musk backing petition to bring Jensen Huang back as Nvidia CEO

Musk did not name the petition or clarify which effort he was referring to. His comments came as some Nvidia employees voiced support for Huang following his resignation.

On Friday, Musk responded to a post on X discussing efforts to bring Huang back. "A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen and I’m signing it too," he wrote.

Huang resigned as Nvidia’s president, CEO and board member on November 12, 2026. The company has appointed chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while it searches for a permanent successor.

Elon Musk has backed calls for Jensen Huang to return as Nvidia’s chief executive, days after the company’s co-founder resigned from the role. His post on X also caught the attention of Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, who shared a brief reaction to Musk’s support for Huang.

A report by WIRED said an internal employee suggestion calling for Huang's return had received more than 1,600 comments before his resignation.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma reacts as internet discusses Musk's support Musk's post prompted a reaction from Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, who wrote on X, "Elon loves Jensen so much."

The exchange also sparked discussion among social media users. Some praised Musk for recognising Huang's contribution to Nvidia, while others suggested that the technology executive's business achievements should be considered separately from his personal life.

One user described the support as endearing, arguing that Musk appeared to be focusing on the value Huang could bring to a business rather than allowing personal controversy to define his professional standing.

Another speculated that Huang could eventually find a place in Musk's business ventures.

Musk's support does not mean Huang will return to Nvidia. The company is still looking for a permanent successor, and it is not clear whether calls from employees for Huang's reinstatement will affect the board's decision.