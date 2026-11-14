Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma reacts to Elon Musk backing petition to bring Jensen Huang back as Nvidia CEO
Elon Musk says he would sign a petition to bring Jensen Huang back as Nvidia CEO, drawing a response from Vijay Shekhar Sharma.
Elon Musk has backed calls for Jensen Huang to return as Nvidia’s chief executive, days after the company’s co-founder resigned from the role. His post on X also caught the attention of Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, who shared a brief reaction to Musk’s support for Huang.
Huang resigned as Nvidia’s president, CEO and board member on November 12, 2026. The company has appointed chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while it searches for a permanent successor.
Elon Musk backs calls for Jensen Huang's return
On Friday, Musk responded to a post on X discussing efforts to bring Huang back. "A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen and I’m signing it too," he wrote.
Musk did not name the petition or clarify which effort he was referring to. His comments came as some Nvidia employees voiced support for Huang following his resignation.
A report by WIRED said an internal employee suggestion calling for Huang's return had received more than 1,600 comments before his resignation.
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Vijay Shekhar Sharma reacts as internet discusses Musk's support
Musk's post prompted a reaction from Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, who wrote on X, "Elon loves Jensen so much."
The exchange also sparked discussion among social media users. Some praised Musk for recognising Huang's contribution to Nvidia, while others suggested that the technology executive's business achievements should be considered separately from his personal life.
One user described the support as endearing, arguing that Musk appeared to be focusing on the value Huang could bring to a business rather than allowing personal controversy to define his professional standing.
Another speculated that Huang could eventually find a place in Musk's business ventures.
Musk's support does not mean Huang will return to Nvidia. The company is still looking for a permanent successor, and it is not clear whether calls from employees for Huang's reinstatement will affect the board's decision.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishali Kapila
Vaishali Kapila is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where she covers internet culture, viral social media moments, human interest stories and workplace trends. She believes the best stories often come from ordinary experiences and everyday conversations. Through her stories, she aims to help readers understand not just what is trending, but why it matters. Vaishali has over five years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, she worked as a Sub Editor at NDTV, where she specialised in food and travel writing. Over the years, she has written and edited stories on recipes, nutrition, restaurants, destinations and travel trends, while building expertise in digital storytelling and audience-focused content. Today, her work spans topics including consumer issues, lifestyle, workplace trends and stories that reflect everyday life. She enjoys finding fresh angles, speaking with people and adding context that helps readers make sense of a story.Read More