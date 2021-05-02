Home / Trending / People compete to bag record for most toilet seats broken by head in 1 minute. Watch
trending

People compete to bag record for most toilet seats broken by head in 1 minute. Watch

“Head-to-head toilet seat breaking battle," reads a part of the caption shared along with the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 11:12 AM IST
The image shows of the participants competing for the record of most toilet seats broken by head in one minute.(Facebook/@@GuinnessWorldRecords)

In yet another story of a record which may prompt you to say “Why”, here’s a video showcasing two people completing to bag the record for most toiled seats broken by head in one minute. Guinness World Records (GWR) took to Facebook to share the video.

“Head-to-head toilet seat breaking battle. Which martial arts pro emerged victorious?” reads the caption shared along with the video. The clip shows both the participants taking their turns to break the toilet seats using their heads.

Take a look at the clip to see who wins:

Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 1,300 reactions – and the numbers are increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“I have never woke up on a bright sunny day with the birds singing and thought to myself " I wonder how many toilet seats I can break with my head today?','' wrote a Facebook user. Expressing a similar notion, another individual wrote, “How did he realize he had a talent like this...?”

What are your thoughts on this unusual record?

In yet another story of a record which may prompt you to say “Why”, here’s a video showcasing two people completing to bag the record for most toiled seats broken by head in one minute. Guinness World Records (GWR) took to Facebook to share the video.

“Head-to-head toilet seat breaking battle. Which martial arts pro emerged victorious?” reads the caption shared along with the video. The clip shows both the participants taking their turns to break the toilet seats using their heads.

Take a look at the clip to see who wins:

Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 1,300 reactions – and the numbers are increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“I have never woke up on a bright sunny day with the birds singing and thought to myself " I wonder how many toilet seats I can break with my head today?','' wrote a Facebook user. Expressing a similar notion, another individual wrote, “How did he realize he had a talent like this...?”

What are your thoughts on this unusual record?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
guinness world records facebook post

Related Stories

trending

US man hula hoops in abdominal plank position, creates record. Watch viral video

PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 10:23 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election Results 2021 LIVE
Kerala Election Results 2021 Live
Assam Election Results 2021 Live
2021 Election Results
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021 LIVE
Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP