Perseverance rover’s first images from Mars spark hilarious meme trend

NASA's Perseverance rover, soon after landing safely on Mars, beamed back images of the rock-strewn landscape of the Red Planet. The pictures wowed people when they were shared on the official Twitter profile created to post updates on activities of NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover. The images showcase dusty and barren landscape of our neighbouring planet.

“Hello, world. My first look at my forever home,” one of the pictures was shared with this caption. Another picture was tweeted on the same thread with the caption, “And another look behind me. Welcome to Jezero Crater.”

Though people flooded social media, especially Twitter, with congratulatory posts about this scientific triumph, there were some who took the opportunity to churn out hilarious memes.

From the show The Mandalorian to viral picture of US Senator Bernie Sanders to Matt Damon in the movie The Martian to vibing cat, people shared memes with various references.

Let’s start with these Matt Demon Mars memes that may leave you chuckling hard. In case you’re unaware, Damon, back in 2015, starred in a movie named The Martian. The movie is about the lone struggle of the actor’s character to survive on Mars after being left behind during a mission to the Red Planet.

How can a 2021 meme trend be complete without a Bernie Sanders’ meme reference!

Here are some other memes for you to enjoy:

Which of these memes you like the most?