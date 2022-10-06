Pet cat presses buttons, lets human know it is sad and needs to be held. Watch

Human beings have the ability to talk to each other in order to communicate. But unfortunately, this is not the case with sweet little animals who often happen to be our pets. So a lot of people come up with innovative ideas as to how to get these pets to communicate with us. And that is what can be seen in this one video that has been shared on Instagram and has been going all kinds of viral ever since, because of the cutest reasons which will also melt your heart. There is a good chance that you will keep watching this video over and over again.

The cat video has been shared on the social media platform with a caption that reads, “Sorry Justin (spoiler alert we moved back in June, he’s all settled in now!)” And at this point, it has become absolutely noteworthy that the name of this cat happens to be Justin Bieber! The video has been shared on the page that is dedicated to this cat and has over 1.33 lakh followers on it. It shows how the cat presses some buttons in order to let its human know what it is feeling.

Watch the cat video here:

Shared on July 19, this video has over 13 lakh likes on it already and the numbers are only going up. This video has also received many appreciative comments on it.

“Someone teach me how to get my cats to do this,” commented an Instagram user. “Precious baby,” wrote another person. “Amazing cat,” posted a third.