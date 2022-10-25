Pet cat reacts hilariously when told that it needs to wait for dinner. Watch

If you are someone who happens to be familiar with the way in which cats and kittens react in everyday situations, then this video might not be too surprising for you. It has been shared on Instagram and showcases a cat who can be seen lounging on the floor. As the video progresses, one gets to see how the catto is told by its parent that it needs to wait for a bit before it gets to have some dinner. Quite obviously, this upsets the cat and it expresses this in the cutest way possible. The kitty can be heard almost ‘saying no’ to this. This mommy might make you want to keep watching the video over and over again.

The video has been shared on Instagram on the page that is dedicated to the adorable cat who can be seen in this video. The name of this cat happens to be Frank. The page has over 10,500 dedicated followers on it, who look forward to regular updates in the form of photos and videos that chronicle the day-to-day adventures of this adorable munchkin, along with its sibling named Cole.

Take a look at the funny cat video right here:

Posted on October 14, this video has already received over 350 likes on it.

"Awww! Melts your heart," a person on Instagram wrote. A second added, "The king should NEVER wait!" A third comment read, "And you shouldn’t have to wait, Frank. You should get all the food, all the time."