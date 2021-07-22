Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pet cat stands guard, prevents cobra from entering a house in Odisha's Bhubaneswar
Pet cat stands guard, prevents cobra from entering a house in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar

The pet cat’s owner said that the feline who prevented the cobra from entering the house has been living with them for over a year.
By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON JUL 22, 2021 11:29 AM IST
The image shows the pet cat preventing the cobra from entering the house in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar.(Twitter/@ANI)

Heroes come in many shapes and sizes. In this case, it came in the form of a four-legged furry creature. This is a story of how a pet cat prevented a cobra from entering a house in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar. The story has now won people’s hearts. There is a possibility that it will win you over too.

ANI took to Twitter to share about the incident. They also posted a few images of the cat standing guard in front of the house to stop the cobra from entering.

“A pet cat stood guard to prevent a cobra from entering a house in Bhubaneswar,” explains the caption. In the next line, ANI added a quote from the feline’s human. “Cat has prevented cobra from entering inside for nearly 30 minutes till the Snake Helpline reached the spot. Our cat is around 1.5 years old and lives with us like a family member: Sampad K Parida,” it reads.

Take a look at the post:

The post, since being shared a few hours ago, has already gathered more than 9,100 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated nearly one thousand re-tweets. People shared varied comments while reacting to the incident.

“Cat- peace is never a solution, now purr off,” wrote a Twitter user. “Cats are more daring than dogs,” compared another. Expressing a similar notion, another individual commented, “Dogs protect....but cats rule... anyone who is a danger to their kingdom experiences their wrath.”

What are your thoughts on the wholesome story?

twitter

