Pet dad carries dog upstairs after he hurt his paw. Watch super sweet video

Pet parents always make sure to take care of the fur babies and make them comfortable, especially if they are in distress. Those sweet moments when captured often make for wonderful videos. Just like clip that showcases a cute dog named Magnus and his human. Shared on the pooch’s Instagram page, the video is a delight to watch.

“My best buddy hurt his paw while playing outside yesterday. He seemed fine at first but then had a very slight limp. He rested and stayed off his feet for the remainder of the day and then he was walking fine. But just to be safe, I carried him up the stairs anytime he needed to move around,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video opens to shows the man and his dog standing in front of a flight of stairs. He then signals the dog to keep its front paw on his shoulders. The pooch does exactly that. The clip then shows the man holding the dog in his lap and carrying him upstairs. What is absolutely wonderful to see in the video is how the dog wraps his paws around the human as he carries him.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

The video has been posted about two days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1.4 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to like the video. Till now, it has received nearly 18,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also received tons of comments from people.

“The best dog,” wrote an Instagram user. “Glad he was okay. Thank you for taking such excellent care of that sweet boy,” posted another. “Kisses for the foot,” shared a third. “Get well soon Magnus,” expressed a fourth.

