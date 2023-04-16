Pet mom tests if her dogs understand both English and Korean

A pet mom recently tested how much her dogs understand her and that too in different languages. She recorded their reactions while speaking in English and Korean. The video has left netizens both amazed and amused.

Dogs reacting to different languages. (Instagram/@Gamja and Chip)

The video is posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the dogs named Gamja and Chip. “Do you think they really understand? Many ask us regularly how I trained them in both languages… the simple answer is… I speak Konglish,” the pet parent wrote as she shared the video. The wonderful video shows two dogs sitting on the floor and looking directly at the camera. Within moments, a person gives them different commands in both English and Korean and the pooches perfectly perform each.

Take a look at video:

The video was posted on April 4. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 1.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received tons of likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Bilingual superstars,” expressed an Instagram user. “They are both so smart,” posted another. “Pretty sure there’s some homework copying going on here,” joked a third. “Chip was also surprised that he got the last one right,” posted a fourth. “My Corgi puppy can understand when I give him commands like “Okay”, “Let’s go”, and “no” in Tagalog!” shared a fifth. “My dog understands me but closes her eyes and ignores me,” wrote a sixth.