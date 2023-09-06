Pet parent’s ‘expectation vs reality’ video about cat sparks laughter

A pet parent’s video on what they expected while getting a cat and how it is going has left people in splits. The video is posted on Instagram and shows a very adorable kitty with its human.

The image shows a cat with its pet parent. (Instagram/@lola_and_popps:)

The video was originally posted on an Instagram page dedicated to the cat siblings named Lola and Poppy. However, it captured people’s attention after being re-shared on an Instagram page that is filled with hilarious and amazing videos of kitties.

“Midnight zoomies, meowing for attention, wanting to play fetch at 4am. Mum says I can be a real fluffy terror, apparently it’s all worth it for the 5 minutes of cuddles I’ll allow the humans in between causing maximum chaos,” the video is re-posted with this sweet caption imagining the cat’s thoughts.

The video opens to show a pet parent in bed with a cat lying beside the person. As the video goes on, they are seen cuddling. However, the kitty suddenly changes its mood and ends up giving ninja kicks to its human. The video also has a text insert that reads, “What I thought it would be like sleeping next to my cat, what it's actually like.”

Take a look at the cat’s interaction with its pet parent:

The video was shared three days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 1.4 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received several comments.

What did Instagram users say about this cat video?

“Attempted murder every 3 to 8 minutes. It’s out of love,” joked an Instagram user. “You forgot the part where they sneak under the covers and attack your feet. It always happens when you’re having the best dream as well,” joined another. “Mine's great and cuddly and cute from like 11pm - 3am, but then he goes and has breakfast and when he comes back to cuddle again he literally will not stop flicking his tail around, so then I have to kick him out of bed because it makes it impossible for me to fall back asleep,” shared a third. “That’s so cute lmao,” added a fourth. “Love this,” wrote a fifth.