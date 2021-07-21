Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pic of dad and kid in matching banana costumes sparks wholesome Twitter thread

“I heard my husband whispering to our daughter about ordering something on Amazon for her,” reads a part of the caption shared along with the picture.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 10:50 AM IST
The image shows the dad and his kid in matching banana costumes.(Twitter/@anna_gazmarian)

One doting dad is receiving tons of love on the Internet after an image of him and his daughter in matching banana costumes was shared online. What is even more delightful is that the picture has now prompted a wholesome Twitter thread with people tweeting similar images.

“I heard my husband whispering to our daughter about ordering something on Amazon for her. Then I came home from the grocery today to this,” reads the caption shared by the kid’s mom along with the picture. The image shows the father holding his daughter with both dressed in bright yellow coloured banana costumes.

Take a look at the post shared on Twitter:

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 2.4 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. People shared all sorts of comments on the post. Many also took the opportunity to share similar images that show them with their kids or pets.

“I understand him perfectly,” wrote a Twitter user while sharing this image:

“Showed it to my boyfriend and he comes out like this,” shared another:

An individual wrote, “It’s all about life goals,” while sharing these images:

Here’s how some others reacted:

What are your thoughts on the post of dad and daughter wearing matching banana costumes?

