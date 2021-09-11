Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Pics show US parks sporting ‘hues of the season’. Which one is your favourite?
trending

Pics show US parks sporting ‘hues of the season’. Which one is your favourite?

The images are shared on the official Instagram page of National Park Service.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 07:06 PM IST
The image shows a picture of Kenai Fjords National Park.(Instagram/@nationalparkservice)

It is often said that nature is beautiful and probably nothing explains it better than these images of different national parks located in the US. A post shared on Instagram showcases how the various pictures of the different parks showcase varied hues. The post has now gone viral and may leave you intrigued too.

The images are shared on the official Instagram page of National Park Service. “National parks are sporting hues of the season. What are some of your favorite park palettes?” reads the caption shared along with the pictures.

We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the post:

RELATED STORIES

The post has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has gathered more than 2.3 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post different comments.

“How do I even choose? They are all perfection,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is fantastic - kudos to whoever came up with this idea!” shared another. “Well, all of them! But I love, love image 2,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram usa
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Video of dogs dressed in a funny way will leave you in splits

Mexican rapper gets gold chain hooks implanted into scalp. Shares pics, videos

Neeraj Chopra takes parents on their first flight, posts pics. Tweet goes viral

Grandpa steals forbidden snacks from kitchen in hilarious videos
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP