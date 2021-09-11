Pics show US parks sporting ‘hues of the season’. Which one is your favourite?

It is often said that nature is beautiful and probably nothing explains it better than these images of different national parks located in the US. A post shared on Instagram showcases how the various pictures of the different parks showcase varied hues. The post has now gone viral and may leave you intrigued too.

The images are shared on the official Instagram page of National Park Service. “National parks are sporting hues of the season. What are some of your favorite park palettes?” reads the caption shared along with the pictures.

We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the post:

The post has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has gathered more than 2.3 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post different comments.

“How do I even choose? They are all perfection,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is fantastic - kudos to whoever came up with this idea!” shared another. “Well, all of them! But I love, love image 2,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

