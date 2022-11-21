Pilot leans out of plane’s window to get passenger’s forgotten phone from airport crew. Watch

A video of a pilot’s way of retrieving the phone of a passenger has left people amused. Shared on Facebook, the video shows the pilot leaning out of the cockpit’s window to take the phone from one of the crew members.

Southwest Airlines took to Facebook to share the video. They also posted a detailed caption along with the clip. “When our Employees at Long Beach Airport noticed a Customer's phone left behind in a gate area after a flight that was already boarded and pushed back from the gate, they didn't hesitate. They quickly passed the phone to our Ramp Agents, who jumped it up to the Captain to get it back to the Customer,” they wrote.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than one million views. The video has also received tons of comments from people.

“How nice! You guys really care!! I've always had good experiences with Southwest Airlines!!,” wrote a Facebook user. “Now you would never see any other airline do that for their customers,” commented another. “Great customer service,” shared a third. “That is what you call great customer service. And who is better than the rest? SOUTHWEST,” posted a fourth.

