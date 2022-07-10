Pilot lands plane in the middle of a highway as people continue driving. Watch

Commuters on a highway in USA’s North Carolina were greeted with a surreal sight when a plane landed on the road amid traffic. A video of the incident was posted on Facebook that shows the pilot skillfully landing the aircraft. The incident was captured on the pilot's GoPro camera.

Swain County Sheriff's Office took to their official page to share the video. Alongside, they also explained more about the incident. “This is the view from the pilot’s go pro camera from the cockpit of the plane on the emergency landing on Hwy. 74 on Sunday July 3, 2022. What an OUTSTANDING job and no injuries. AMAZING. If you look closely at 0:20 you will see the power lines the pilot was able to avoid. There were so many things that could have been catastrophic but they didn't happen. Sheriff Curtis Cochran,” they wrote.

Take a look at the video that shows how skillfully the pilot lands the plane on a highway while dodging power lines.

The video has been posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 7.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also gathered nearly 5,300 reactions. The clip has also prompted people to share various reactions.

“Holy moly! Can you imagine seeing it come over the top of you and landing that far ahead of you? How he made those turns is amazing,” wrote a Facebook user. “Amazing what these pilots learn to handle, glad everyone is okay,” posted another. “And hats off to the motorists! Everyone kept a cool head and reacted calmly and quickly,” commented a third. “I can’t imagine coming around a curve and seeing a plane coming at me!” expressed a fourth.

