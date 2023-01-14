Pilot turns poet during in-flight announcement, welcomes his special guests too. Watch

Every airline has their standard format following which the pilot or the cabin crew do the in-flight announcements. However, there are some who like to shake things up to make the announcements fun. Just like SpiceJet pilot Mohit Teotia who always makes sure to say his part in a poetic way. He regularly shares his clips on Instagram too and they leave people amused. Just like his recent post that shows him making an announcement in his own poetic style. What is interesting in the video is how he ends his speech by welcoming two of his very special guests.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens to show him talking in Hindi. At first he says a few words to all the passengers. Then he goes on to explain why this flight is special for him. He shares that his mother and one year old son are travelling with him for the very first time.

Take a look at the video shared with a caption that read, “Flying Mom and son!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 7.4 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has received nearly 1.1 lakh likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s what people posted:

“I love your style man,” expressed an Instagram user. “That happiness of flying your family is clearly shown on your face!!” posted another. “Haaye I’m sure all of the passengers and the viewers smiled not only because of your poem but the laugh you gave while saying it,” shared a third. “Wow,” commented a fourth. “Love it,” wrote a fifth.