Pilots fly into the eye of hurricane Ida. Watch incredible video

The video is shared on the official Facebook page of NOAA Hurricane Hunters.
By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON AUG 30, 2021 03:43 PM IST
The image taken from the video shows the pilots flying into the eye of hurricane Ida.(Facebook/@NOAAHurricaneHunters )

Hurricane Ida, a fierce Category 4 storm, made landfall in American state Louisiana on Sunday afternoon. The Internet is now filled with various images and videos related to the storm or showcasing its aftermath. Among them, a clip shared by the NOAA Hurricane Hunters, a government organisation, has left people in awe. The clip shows two pilots of flying into the eye of hurricane Ida.

“OVER THE GULF OF MEXICO - Flying into the eye of Category 4 Hurricane #Ida on NOAA WP-3D Orion #NOAA43 Miss Piggy during this morning's mission August 29, 2021. Credit: Lt. Cmdr. Doremus, NOAA Corps,” they wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the video:

The post, since being shared a few hours ago, has gathered more than 4.5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated various kinds of comments.

“Oh how amazing that would be!!! Terrifying, but holy moly what an experience!” wrote a Facebook user. “It's amazing how calm and sunny it is in the center of a hurricane,” shared another. “So brave to do this! We are so lucky that they do! Stay safe!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

