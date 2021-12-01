Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Piyush Goyal posts heartwarming pictures to celebrate 30th wedding anniversary
Piyush Goyal posts heartwarming pictures to celebrate 30th wedding anniversary

Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to share the post to celebrate his 30th wedding anniversary.
A throwback image posted by Piyush Goyal on Twitter to celebrate his wedding anniversary.(Twitter/@PiyushGoyal)
Published on Dec 01, 2021 11:18 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, a few hours ago, took to Twitter to share a sweet post. In his tweet, he wished a happy 30th wedding anniversary to his wife. Alongside, he also shared two heartwarming pictures.

“You complete me, Seema. Happy 30th Wedding Anniversary!” he wrote in a post. One of the images he shared is a throwback picture from the couple’s wedding. The other one is a more recent picture that shows the couple sporting beautiful smiles.

Take a look at the tweet:

The post has been shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated more than 26,000 likes and counting. The post has also amassed nearly 1,300 retweets. People posted various comments while expressing their reactions to the post.

Nitin Gadkari shared a reply wishing the couple. “Happiest Anniversary to both of you! Wishing you both a healthy and blissful life of togetherness,” he wrote. The same wish was expressed by others too.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Piyush Goyal?

Topics
piyush goyal twitter
