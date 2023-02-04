Plane or train? Railway minister shares pic of baby on board, Netizens react

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday shared a photograph of a baby who is lying comfortably over a quilt and looking outside the window and posed a question with the photo for the netizens.

While sharing the image on Twitter, he said, "Baby on Board! Plane seat or train seat? Guess!”

As soon as he shared the photo, it gained enormous traction with over 1.7 million views and over 32,000 likes. A user wrote, “Happy picture! The changes are visible in the railways and every common Indian is witnessing this.”

Vaishnaw often shares stunning photographs from inside the trains to keep his followers up to date with the developments happening in the railways. Last month, he posted several pictures of a snow-clad railway station surrounded by mountains and asked his followers to identify it. In those images, a train was seen moving through a snow-covered landscape.

The Centre is taking several initiatives to upgrade the railways. The minister recently announced that India will have its first hydrogen train designed and manufactured locally by December 2023 along with the introduction of Vande Metro, a mini version of the Vande Bharat Express trains, for people living around big cities to travel to and fro in comfort between their place of work and hometowns.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the highest-ever capital outlay for the railways in the Union Budget 2023-24 at ₹2.40 lakh crore.