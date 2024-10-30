PM Modi attends lavish wedding of diamond merchant’s son in Gujarat. Pics and videos inside

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the wedding of diamond merchant Savji Dholakia’s son, Dravya Dholakia, in Gujarat earlier this week. The prime minister flew in on a chopper to attend the lavish ceremony hosted by Surat’s richest man. PM Modi attended the wedding of Savji Dholakia's son, Dravya Dholakia(Instagram/@savjidholakia)

The wedding ceremony of Dravya Dholakia and Janhvi took place at Het Ni Haveli in Dudhala, Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was filmed blessing the newlyweds in footage released by the millionaire Dholakia family.

“Blessed to have the prime minister”

Savji Dholakia, the founder and chairman of Hari Krishna Group, said that he had invited PM Modi to the wedding when he met him in Delhi.

“Today, as Dravya and Jahnvi venture on their new journey, we feel immensely blessed to have had none other than the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modiji join us in this moment of joy. His presence and heartfelt blessings for the couple have filled our family with gratitude and pride. It is a day we will cherish forever, a reminder of the values we hold close—of love, unity, and tradition,” the diamond merchant wrote on Instagram.

In a separate post, he said that the wedding took place after seven years of hard work.

“After seven years of hard work, today, this wedding took place without delay. When we met with Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, we invited him to inaugurate Bharatmata Sarovar in Dudhala village. We had invited him for two occasions—one for the Sarovar inauguration and the other for the wedding,” he further revealed.

Savji Dholakia is best known as the diamond merchant who showers lavish gifts on his employees every year, including high-end cars and fixed deposits. This year, his diamond company reportedly gifted 600 cars to its employees in Delhi. PM Modi was also part of the event which took place earlier this month and handed out car keys to some of the employees.

At Dravya and Jahnvi’s wedding, PM Modi was filmed greeting the families and sitting with the bride and groom. The couple was also filmed touching his feet to seek his blessings.