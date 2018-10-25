Surat diamond tycoon gifts 600 cars, fixed deposits to employees

It’s going to be quite a Diwali for employees of Surat-based company Hari Krishna Group. At a recent event, the diamond firm reportedly gifted 600 cars to its employees. Not only cars, some employees also received fixed deposits as part of the company’s “loyalty bonus program”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also part of the event and handed out car keys to some of the employees in New Delhi. Savji Dholakia, the Founder and Chairman of the company, shared a Facebook post, complete with pictures, describing the grand event.

“As a part of the company’s loyalty bonus program, the #HKGroup gave incentives to approximately 1,700 diamond artists and diamond engineers in the form of cars and fixed deposits,” says the post. The event, titled Skill India Incentive Ceremony 2018, was held in Surat. PM Modi gave a speech at the event through live video conferencing.

Pictures posted on Facebook include aerial shots of the grand event as well as pictures of the cars neatly parked in rows.

“We truly value and admire the hard work of our employees and we wanted to express our gratitude towards their proficiency and enthusiasm. Skill India Incentive Ceremony will encourage and motivate our employees to work with the same synergy in the future,” says the post.

“I also want to become a part of this company,” comments one Facebook user on the post. “Great work,” comments another.

This isn’t the first time Dholakia has presented his employees with lavish gifts. Earlier this year, the company awarded Mercedes Benz cars to at least two employees. Back in 2016, the diamond tycoon gave 1,260 cars, 400 flats and jewellery to his employees as Diwali gifts.

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 19:52 IST