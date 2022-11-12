Pokemon's Ash Ketchum finally becomes world champion after 25 years

Many of us have grown up watching Pokemon. It is undoubtedly one of those shows that hold a special place in our hearts. While over the years, you may have lost touch with the show's events, the official Twitter page of Pokemon recently declared that Ash Ketchum has finally become the world champion after 25 years. In the post, they shared, "He's done it! Ash has become a World Champion!"

Take a look at the Tweet by the official page of Pokemon here:

After this Tweet was made, the voice actor for Ash in the American version of the series tweeted, "I can't wait to share the English dub of this episode of Pokemon with the world. What an absolute honor to be voicing Ash Ketchum as he becomes a world champion. He really is the very best, like no one ever was."

Take a look at her Tweet here:

Since the news of Ash Ketchum finally becoming the world champion was shared, many excited fans have taken over the social media site and reacted to it. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

In Japan, Ash's win was screened on the big buildings.

One user even got emotional and shared this.

A third person mention about other master trials as well.

This person who stopped watching Pokemon after some time but is happy to know that Ash finally became a champion gave this reaction:

As per the official website of Pokemon, the vice president of marketing for The Pokémon Company International, Taito Okiura, said, "Ash Ketchum's determination and perseverance to achieve his goal of becoming the world's top Pokémon Trainer throughout 25 seasons represents the very best of what it means to be a Trainer." He further added that they could not wait to celebrate this moment with Pokémon fans when the newest season of 'Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series' and this air around the world in the coming year.