Police officer rescues baby kangaroo from crocodile-infested waters in Australia

A wonderful video of a baby kangaroo being rescued was recently posted online. The video, shared on the official Twitter handle of Queensland Police, shows a police officer picking up the joey from crocodile-infested waters in Australia.

The video opens to show an officer on a boat patrolling the floodwaters in an area in Australia. He then comes across a joey stuck in the water. The officer quickly gets close to the animal and tenderly picks it up. The video then shows him releasing the animal after reaching dry land. What makes the video even more wonderful is how the joey pauses for a moment after being released, as if to thank the officer for saving its life.

“Police rescued a baby kangaroo from floodwaters behind a residential community in Burketown yesterday. A helicopter pilot flew over at the time and spotted two very large crocs nearby - a timely reminder to stay out of floodwaters as you never know what is lurking beneath,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

Take a look at the clip:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 4,500 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered close to 250 likes. The post has also received some comments from netizens.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Lucky lil thing,” wrote a Twitter user. “Good on you guys,” shared another. Some reacted to the video using heart emoticons.