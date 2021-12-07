Police rescue a 5-foot-long snake hiding inside a new couch in Florida. See pics

A man in Florida ended up getting more than he bargained for when he bought a new couch home – a snake hidden inside it. Thankfully, however, the reptile was recused by police before it hurt someone or got hurt. A post about the rescue has now left people both scared and intrigued. There is a possibility that it will have the same effect on you too.

Clearwater Police Department shared the post about the incident along with a few images. “Snakes alive!! Here’s a call you don’t see every day. A resident at Marilyn Pines calls this afternoon because he’s got a snake in his condo and it’s hiding in his couch. Officers carry the couch outside and find the red tail boa deep inside the couch. They then carefully extracted it from its hiding place. It was easily 5 feet long and was taken to a local pet store after being plucked from the couch. The man just got the couch the other day and he thinks the snake was hiding in the couch when it came to his house. Officers also carried the couch back in the residence for the man. It’s a jungle out there sometimes,” they wrote.

Take a look at the share:

The post has been shared on December 5. Since being shared, the post has accumulated nearly 600 reactions and counting. The share has also gathered various appreciative comments.

“Good work Officers. I would totally throw that couch out!!” shared a Facebook user. “Glad some can handle snakes! Not me!!” posted another. “Thank you for handling this lost baby with kindness. Poor snake was probably terrified,” wrote a third. “Omg I would've had a heart attack!!!” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the post?

