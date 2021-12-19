Police shares Facebook post to find 58-foot long bridge that disappeared

The different police departments from across the world often take to social media to spread messages about someone or something they’re searching for. This post shared by Akron Police Department is almost the same but with a huge twist. To be precise, a 58-foot long twist. Turns out, they posted asking people if anyone had seen a bridge that went missing.

“The pictured 58’ long, 10’ wide, and 6’ high bridge was formerly installed at Middlebury Run Park. When a wetland restoration was done there it was removed and stored in a field on the west side of Seiberling St. (behind the Harwick Standard Corporation). On November 3rd, it was discovered that someone had cleared brush around it and removed the treated deck boards. On November 11th, the entire structure was gone. If you have any information or knowledge of the whereabouts of this bridge, please contact Akron Police Detective D. Forney at 330-375-2464,” they posted. The department also shared a few images.

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared on December 11. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 600 likes. It has also gathered various comments.

“Someone stole a bridge. I'm sorry but the idea of someone getting away with all of that amazes me,” posted a Facebook user. “You’re saying someone stole a whole bridge? I mean that’s kind of impressive really,” joked another. “Wow, that’s the first time I’ve heard of a bridge being stolen,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

