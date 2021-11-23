Policeman jumps into floodwater to help priest stuck inside, video captures act of bravery

Andhra Pradesh Police recently took to Twitter to share a video that captured the bravery of a policeman. The clip highlights how the official risked his own life to save a priest stuck in floodwaters. Chances are, after seeing the video you will want to applaud the cop.

“#APPolice Cyclone Rescue Operations: A priest working at the Kodavalur Shiva temple in #Nellore Dist was riding his bike at Venkateswarapuram bridge when he was swept away by the flood waters and was shouting for the help, while Traffic CI Sri Nayak dared to bring the priest safely,” the department wrote and shared the video.

Take a look at the clip that showcases how the policeman saved another person’s life:

While replying to their own post, the police department also added, “DGP Gautam Sawang appreciates the #valiant rescue and commitment shown by Traffic CI in discharging his duties in the service of public and saving life of a person.”

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 7,000 views. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Salute to your selfless humanity work ... Keep up the good work,” wrote a Twitter user. “Appreciate the CI Sri Nayak. This exemplary service needs to be rewarded after the floods,” commented another. “Good job sir,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?