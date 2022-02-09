Policeman shares his experience of rescuing dog trapped in burning car. Watch

A video of a policeman rescuing a dog from a burning car was recently posted online. Since being shared, the video has prompted many to hail the cop as a “hero.” There is a chance that you’ll applaud him too after seeing how his prompt actions saved the pooch’s life.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office posted the video on Facebook. “Not much to say here! The video speaks for itself. What a phenomenal ending to a scary situation for all,” they wrote while sharing the video.

The video opens to show a police car approaching another vehicle with smoke coming out of it. Soon, a policeman jumps out of the car and runs towards the burning vehicle. Upon reaching, he gets to know that there is a dog trapped inside and he acts quickly to get the furry creature out to safety. However, that is not all that the clip shows. The video also captures how the cop, identified as Deputy Michael Gregorek, felt during the entire situation.

Turns out, when he got the call he was not expecting the situation to be so scary. So once he got to know about the dog, he acted quickly and did everything he could to get the creature to safety. Towards the end of the video he said how the only thought he had at that moment was saving the dog’s life and nothing else. The video concluded by informing that the dog is now doing well.

Take a look at the video to see what else he said and also how he rescued the pooch:

The video, since being posted a day ago, has gathered more than 4.6 lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also accumulated various comments from people.

“Wow, what a wonderful happy ending! Great job, Deputy! You brought tears to every dog lover’s eyes with this rescue!” wrote a Facebook user. “I’m without words, but have plenty of tears. DCSO does so much that goes unrecognized and unappreciated. Beyond grateful for your service,” posted another. “Thank you, great job. These words aren't enough,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?