Policeman stops biker midway for this heartwarming reason. Watch

The video captures the kindness of strangers and how it can result in something wonderful.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 02:36 PM IST
A policeman stopping a biker and asking him if he is from Karnataka. (YouTube/@AnnyArun)

“Wherever there is a human being, there is an opportunity for a kindness,” these words, written by Roman philosopher Seneca, perfectly capture the essence of a video which is now winning people’s hearts. The video involving a biker, a cop, and a bottle of medicine will fill your heart with a warm feeling.

Shared on the YouTube channel called @AnnyArun, the video captures the kindness of strangers and how it can result in something wonderful. The clip opens to show a policeman stopping a biker and asking him if he is from Karnataka. When he replies yes, the cop hands him a bottle of medicine and requests him to deliver it to a woman travelling in a bus ahead. She had accidentally dropped the medicine. The clip then goes on to show the biker chasing the bus to deliver the bottle.

“I never thought I will make a 'stopped by cop' kind of video but this one was too 'unexpected' to resist posting!” reads the caption shared alongside the video:

The video prompted people to share different comments with most appreciating the gestures of both the policeman and the biker.

“You both (yourself and police) did justice for humanity. A timeliness help. Hats off to you both,” wrote a YouTube user. “Driver understanding and stopping immediately, never expected that,” said another. “These kind of small small incidents make us very proud to be on road despite of all our worries,” expressed a third. “Reason we still need to believe, humanity and good people still exist,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

