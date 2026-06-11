'Poor guy is terrified': Indian man chased by protestors amid Belfast riots
A local saved the Indian man who was being chased by protestors amid Belfast riots.
A post about a “young Indian man” running away from anti-immigration protesters and finally being saved by a local was shared on social media. The incident occurred amid the protests that broke out after the Belfast street stabbing.
“Tonight, from my son who lives in east Belfast,” a Threads user wrote while sharing a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation.
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The message read, “Well its happened. Yobs chased my neighbour from the bus stop, I went out and they left...men in their 40s. Poor guy is terrified, young Indian fella working in a care home.”
It continued, “They are all South Asian lads, proper shaken. The police have been out, and then left. The boys have my number if they come back, but it was sickening to see that lad running away to his house, I am so angry.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims.)
Social media is horrified:
An individual wrote, “I'm in shock at how awful it is! Anyone who isn't white seems to be a target for these thick thugs! It's horrendous! I really hope this passes very quickly, but in the meantime, I hope all the people in danger get some protection!” Another posted, “Oh, that's really dreadful. Poor lad must have been really shaken up.”
A third commented, “Say thank you to your son; those poor guys must be scared out of their wits. You raised a good young man. I hope this stops soon.” A fourth expressed, “When will good men step up to fight fascism? When will it happen? It’s 2026, and this sounds like 1939.” Another social media user reacted to the remark and posted, “The irony that their grandfathers and great-grandfathers fought against the fascists in WW2.”
What is happening in Belfast, Ireland?
Massive protests broke out, resulting in the burning of cars and smashing of windows, over a viral social media video showing a violent knife attack.
The stabbing suspect is a 30–year-old Sudanese national, Hadi Alodid. He appeared in court and was charged with attempted murder.
The victim is a man in his 40s, Stephen Ogilvie. He is still in the hospital and has sustained injuries to his back, neck, and face. According to reports, he had lost his left eye.
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Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill called the knife attack “harrowing”. However, she said that there can be “no excuse and no justification” for the violence showcased by the protestors.
“Groups of masked men burning families out of their homes is nothing less than disgusting cowardice,” O’Neill said. “This has nothing to do with community,” she added. “This is outright thuggery.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More