New Zealand vlogger reacts to Pakistani man’s remark on his Indian wife’s skin colour
The New Zealand vlogger's post has prompted varied remarks on social media.
A viral social media video has sparked widespread outrage after capturing a blatant display of colourism during a cross-border interaction. A prominent New Zealand vlogger was left stunned when a Pakistani man openly questioned his marriage to an Indian woman, making derogatory remarks about her skin colour. By choosing to gracefully ignore the offensive comments, the content creator ignited a massive online debate about the deep-rooted colonial mindset and casual racism that still plague society.
“His Question About My Wife Shocked Me!” Karl Rock wrote on Instagram while sharing a video of his interaction with the Pakistani man.
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The video opens with a text insert that reads, “Wait till you hear what he asks me…”
The Pakistani man, visibly surprised, asks Rock, “Your wife is Indian?” The man then goes on to say, “Indians are dark-skinned, you’re white.”
Rock reacts to the situation by ignoring the man and saying, “I don’t understand.” However, the man continues with his remarks.
How did social media react?
An individual wrote, “Sadly, a lot of people from my country are stuck with the colonial mindset.” Another added, “That was a good response. I don't understand. Never encourage a racist conversation.”
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A third posted, “I am Pakistani, fairer than most Pakistanis. I don't seem to find any superiority in this. All skin colours come from God, and everyone is made best as they are. People need to understand that we shouldn't comment on someone's skin colour and physical appearance because when people comment on someone's physical appearance and skin colour, it just means you are laughing at God's creation. From Indians to Pakistanis to Europeans to Africans to Asians, we are all beautiful.”
A fourth expressed, “Pakistanis defending him in the comments is the most Pakistani thing ever.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More