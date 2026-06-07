New Zealand vlogger reacts to Pakistani man’s remark on his Indian wife’s skin colour

A viral social media video has sparked widespread outrage after capturing a blatant display of colourism during a cross-border interaction. A prominent New Zealand vlogger was left stunned when a Pakistani man openly questioned his marriage to an Indian woman, making derogatory remarks about her skin colour. By choosing to gracefully ignore the offensive comments, the content creator ignited a massive online debate about the deep-rooted colonial mindset and casual racism that still plague society. Vlogger Karl Rock, who is married to an Indian. (Instagram/@iamkarlrock)

“His Question About My Wife Shocked Me!” Karl Rock wrote on Instagram while sharing a video of his interaction with the Pakistani man.

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The video opens with a text insert that reads, “Wait till you hear what he asks me…”

The Pakistani man, visibly surprised, asks Rock, “Your wife is Indian?” The man then goes on to say, “Indians are dark-skinned, you’re white.”

Rock reacts to the situation by ignoring the man and saying, “I don’t understand.” However, the man continues with his remarks.