Post about three friends turning 100-year-old within days of each other wins hearts

In today’s edition of stories which will leave you with a huge smile on your face, here’s the tale of three friends who turned 100 years old within days of each other. Shared by Atria Senior Living community, where they’re staying, the story is about Ruth, Lorraine and Edith.

“It’s not every day you get to celebrate someone turning 100 years old, but Atria West 86 in New York City had three wonderful ladies reach that milestone within days of each other. Ruth, Lorraine and Edith celebrated with cake and a champagne toast. When asked how it feels to be 100, Edith said it ‘feels wonderful,’ and Ruth said it ‘blows her mind’,” reads a part of the post shared by the assisted living on Facebook.

They also added that Lorraine said it made her “feel like a celebrity!”. Their post is complete with an image of the trio celebrating.

Take a look at the Facebook post:

Since being shared, their story touched people’s hearts and they shared all sorts of comments to showcase the same.

“Happy Birthday to three beautiful ladies,” wrote a Facebook user. “Happy birthday beautiful ladies. You all wear those 100 years beautifully,” shared another. “Amazing! 3 beautiful, intelligent, women! Happy Birthday!” expressed a third.

