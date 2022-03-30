Post Malone wishes boy with autism for his 21st birthday. Watch sweet video

Getting to meet one's favourite celebrity, be they an actor, singer or a sportsperson, is something that would not ordinarily cross one's mind. And especially if it is their birthday and they are simply just enjoying their day. This boy named Andrew who was celebrating his 21st birthday at a restaurant, had no idea what was about to happen and he was about to meet.

The video opens to show how this boy who happens to have autism, was sitting at a restaurant and enjoying his 21st birthday. Right at this moment, he met rapper Post Malone at the venue and his mother made sure that the two interacted. She let the artist know that her son listens to all of his songs and knows the lyrics by heart.

This sweet and heartwarming video was shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Kindest man ever! Our son loves his music! Concerts are just too overwhelming for him to attend. What a magical moment for him! Thank you my friend @rogerw429 for capturing this magical moment.” Nicole Tosi Schumacher, the mother, added a hashtag that will help with awareness - #autismacceptance. She also tagged American rapper Post Malone in the caption.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on March 12 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop admiring this beautiful moment where the boy got to meet his favourite celebrity. It has also received more than 81,500 views so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Every time I have met this man he has been the realest person ever! Post Malone is a national treasure! So happy for your son.” “This hit me in all the right ways… literal tears!! I’m a lucky mama to an autistic 9 yr old boy and this is my dream for him… a million moments just like this,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Post Malone - one of the most humble artists I know. This was so sweet.”

This is a photo from the same day:

