Post on dogs of Indian breeds prompts people to share lovely pics of their pets

The Twitter user shared a few images along with the caption about how dogs of Indian breeds are ‘gorgeous and unique.’
The image, posted by a Twitter user, shows their pet – a dog of an Indian breed.(Twitter/@KithRags)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 11:25 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A post about how dogs of India breeds are ‘gorgeous and unique’ has left people smiling. The tweet also prompted a wonderful thread with people posting beautiful pictures of their Indie pet pooches. There is a chance that the wholesome post and the thread it sparked with leave you happy too.

Twitter user with the handle name @KithRags shared the post. “Indies aren’t aggressive. They’re not ugly. They’re not dirty. They are gorgeous and unique. They’re ridiculously sturdy dogs that adapt beautifully. They’re gentle and loving and literally perfect #lovemyindie . Please feel free to share your gorgeous indie under this thread,” she wrote. The post is complete with four images of a very cute dog.

Take a look at the post:

Since being posted on December 28, the post has gathered more than 1,600 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Here are some of the images and videos of their pets that people shared:

What are your thoughts on the tweet? Did the beautiful images of the dogs of Indian breeds leave you with a smile?

twitter dog.
