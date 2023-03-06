‘Power packed performance’: Kid’s energetic dance to Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Saami Saami wows people

The song Saami Saami has become a loved song for many since its release. It has also turned into a go to song for people while making videos for social media or dancing at different events. Just like this video that shows a kid energetically dancing to the hit track.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was originally posted on the Instagram page @ridhi_sidhi_dance_studio, managed by choreographer Gaurav Nathani. The clip, which was first shared last year, captured people’s attention again after being re-shared by Twitter user Sabita Chanda. Happy Saturday! Sending you good vibes. Spread joy,” they wrote as they shared the video two days ago.

The video opens to show the kid standing on a stage with a few kids standing in front. Soon she starts showing some amazing dance moves to the song Saami Saami and the other kids follow. The song from the film Pushpa is picturised on Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

Take a look at the video that shows the kid’s cool dance:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 65,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has also gathered close to 2,300 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Power packed performance of kiddo,” posted a Twitter user. “Sooo cute,” commented another. “What a Rockstar she is,” expressed a third. “She is so cute...love her,” wrote a fourth. Many used heart emoticons to show their reactions to the dance video.