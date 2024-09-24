First photo of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's new cat released, his name is...

The office of the UK Prime Minister has welcomed a new resident -- a Siberian kitten named Prince. While 10 Downing Street is already home to Larry, one of the most famous cats in the world, the new kitten is the latest addition to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's family. In a photo released by Keir Starmer's office, the fluffy white kitten named Prince can be seen sitting on top of his desk. (X/@kateferguson4)

Before moving to 10 Downing Street, every prime minister is allowed to bring their family pets into their official home in London.

In a photo released by the PM's office, the fluffy white kitten can be seen sitting on top of the prime minister's desk, with his paws on his paperwork. It is not known whether the cat's name is an ode to the American singer or a nod to the British royalty.

"Part of the deal with children"

Announcing the arrival of the new cat at his official residence, Starmer said he was accepted as the family's newest pet after "long negotiations" with his children who were adamant on getting a dog after they moved into the official prime ministerial home.

"This is a big move for them, and negotiating for a fantastic kitten called Prince was part of the deal," he said.

What happens to Larry the cat?

Prince is now the third cat to live at the Downing Street office as Starmer and his family already have a cat they rescued named JoJo. Apart from these two, the PM's home in London is also home to Larry the cat, an internet celebrity and "Chief Mouser" at Downing Street. (Also Read: Akshata Murty’s take on 10 Downing Street’s Larry the Cat and Nova the Dog)

Larry came to Downing Street in 2011 and has been one of the longest living residents of the PM's house. In the last 14 years, five prime ministers have come and gone but Larry has been a constant, often earning praise from the media and public for his long commitment to the job.

Prince's entry to the PM's house has also stoked rumours of Larry's eventual passing as the cat's age advances. Reports suggest Downing Street has already set plans in place to announce the feline's death.

But Larry is not ready to let go of his position yet. "My position as best looking cat on Downing Street remains unchallenged," the X account of Larry the cat said, replying to a photo of the UK PM with Prince.