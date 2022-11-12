Priyanka Chopra says 'bohot acha lagta hai' after receiving aam ka achaar. Watch

Priyanka Chopra visited India almost after three years. While the actress was seen visiting various centers that help educate and uplift young girls, Priyanka Chopra also attended events in Mumbai. In one such event, the actress got candid with a woman who gave her aam ka achaar (mango pickle). In the short clip shared by Instagram user @rjpalakkhurana, you can see her side-by-side with Priyanka Chopra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, the woman says she has just given some homemade achaar by her mother to Priyanka Chopra. The actress gives a pleased reaction and says, "First of all, I want to say that mujhe aam ka achar bohot aacha lagta hai. Thank you so much, aunty, meri ek mahine ki stetting hogayi, chota sa dabba tha (First of all, I want to say I love having mango pickles. Thank you so much, aunty. Since it was a small box, I can have it for a month.)"

The post's caption read, "When I gave Priyanka Chopra My Mom Made achaar, but she had one complaint. Punjabis forever"

Take a look at the full video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared just a few days back, since then, it has been liked 64,000 times and has several comments as well. One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "Ghar ka aam ka achaar only NRI understands how precious it is. (Only NRI's understand how precious homemade achaar is)" A second person said, "Kitne bhi ameer ban jao but achaar nahi chootne wala hai zindagi se (No matter what heights you reach, achaar is something that one cannot leave.) Some others have reacted using heart emojis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON