Professor asks netizens to share their lowest academic scores, sparks chatter

We have heard several people talk about the importance of academic scores. Many even say that scoring high marks equals success in life. However, that's not always the case. Marks don't have to dictate the kind of life you want to lead, and this Twitter user is here to prove that.

Gaurav Sabnis, an Associate Professor of Marketing at the School of Business at Stevens Institute of Technology, posted, "Flex your lowest academic low score. To remind us that almost everyone fails at some point in life, but it isn't the end of the road. Just a memory in the end." He further added, "Mine was 27/100 in Engineering Math 2, just a year after I'd scored 99 in 12th boards. Much needed kick in my butt."

Take a look at his tweet here:

This tweet was shared on February 16. Since being posted, it sparked chatter online as many people left comments talking about their own academic scores.

Here are a few reactions:

An individual wrote, "D in East Asian Art at USC. It was the only grade less than a B I'd ever gotten in my entire school career. It was very difficult for a 120-level class, and I had never taken an art history class, so I had no clue how to properly study for it." A second person added, "So many feels, Gaurav. Your tweet also reminds me that our schooling is designed for the lowest common denominator of brains/learning abilities. I struggled a lot with math and language until age 10 and probably had learning issues then. Have been overcompensating since."

A third user added, "Two examples: I got a D in my first year of engineering mechanics (totally panicked and bombed the 4 questions final). Second: I got 34% on my first thermodynamics midterm (ChE 245). I still graduated! And did an MSc. Doing ok and have a paper that will pass 1000 citations."

"I have 2 Bachelor's, and my overall GPA combined is still under 3.0. Meaning even if I wanted to, I would be hard pressed to find a Masters program that would take me," wrote a fourth.

