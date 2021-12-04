Professor from Money Heist says ‘Namaste India’ while thanking fans. Watch

After a long and arduous journey, which claimed people’s hearts across the world, Netflix series Money Heist finally came to an end on Friday. The conclusion of the show also prompted many to share different posts across various social media platforms. Amid them, there’s also a video shared by Netflix India on their official YouTube channel. The clip shows a few actors from the series thanking their fans in India. What, however, has won people’s hearts is Alvaro Morte, who plays the role of Professor, saying ‘Namaste India.’

“Gracias India! The Money Heist cast is overwhelmed and are here to say Thank You to their Indian fans,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

Take a look at the clip:

The video has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, the video has accumulated more than 1.5 million views and the numbers are only increasing. While replying to their own post Netflix India further added, “When Professor said "Namaste", our heart skipped a beat.”

“Professor steals our hearts with his intelligence and Berlin with his elegance. Love you both. This series will remain in our hearts forever,” wrote a YouTube user. “Professor Namaste too from INDIA,” commented another. “Professor's Namaste actually sounds like how we Indians would say it. Can't believe the series has come to an end,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?