Propose Day: 5 posts on what not to do when proposing to the love of your life

Valentine's Week has begun and after Rose Day, which is celebrated on February 7, people are all geared up to celebrate Propose Day. Celebrated on February 8, this is the day on which people express their feelings and love to that special someone in their life. There are also some who take this opportunity to pop the big question about marriage. Now, if you are planning the same, then the Internet is filled with various videos that may give you a tip or two on how to do so. Alongside, there are also those posts that show what not to do when proposing to the love of your life. Here, we have collected some such posts that show what you should absolutely avoid doing.

Here’s a video that ended on a happy note, but this is something you obviously don’t want to do – unless you want to get invited to the police station.

Then there is this marriage proposal that one cannot – and probably won’t – want to beat. It shows how a man pretended to be dead to propose to his girlfriend. Let that sink in!

And, here’s yet another example of what not to do on Propose Day. This video shows how a man staged a fake police chase, with the help of the department, to share his feelings. The video went viral back in 2016 and created a lot of controversy.

“What's the worst proposal story you've ever heard?” asked a Reddit user. And, this is what an individual shared.

“Heard about a fella from my school that supposedly proposed at his soon to be wife’s grandma’s funeral. He thought it was a nice act to let her see it, or her spirit I guess. Kinda makes sense if you believe in that stuff. But really just seems like quite a crappy experience imo,” they wrote.

This Redditor shared a story of how their proposal plan went sideways and you may want to take notes. “I had gotten the ring, and was thinking about the logistics of where in our apartment, I could hide it that she wouldn't stumble across it. I wanted to make a big presentation of the whole thing and was trying to come up with a good plan. My mom was with me at the time because I value her opinions when it comes to jewelry, and she said, ‘you know, sometimes it's more memorable to make an average moment special, then to make an event out of it.’ So when I got home, I started changing clothes, and the GF came home. I dropped down on one knee and gave her the box. She lost it. That's when I realized I had not yet put on pants,” they wrote.

Are wondering which days are there on Valentine’s Week? Well, it starts with Rose Day celebrated on February 7 and then the next day, February 8, is Propose Day. On February 9 people celebrate Chocolate Day and on February 10 Teddy Day. As for February 11 and February 12, people observe Promise Day and Hug Day, respectively. February 13 is reserved for Kiss Day. And as most know, the week ends with Valentine’s Day celebrated on February 14.

What are your thoughts on these posts? What are your plans for Propose Day? Are you planning to make it a special one?

