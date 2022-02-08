Propose Day 2022: People post hilarious memes that will make you LOL

The Valentine’s Week began yesterday with Rose Day on February 7 and lovebirds are eagerly waiting to celebrate every day of the week culminating with the day of love Valentine’s Day on February 14. Today marks the second day of the week, Propose Day, which falls on February 8. It is seen as a day to confess your feelings to your crush or pop the question to your partner.

On this day, social media is filled with various kinds of posts, including the hilarious memes. Below are some of the rib-tickling meme we have collected for you. There is a chance that the posts will leave you laughing out loud.

This Twitter user imagines a way to celebrate Propose Day when you’re single:

How it feels to get rejected on Propose Day? This Twitter user showcased using a cat video:

What happens when someone proposes you on this special day? This Twitter user shows.

Here are some more tweets that you will find funny:

So, what do you think you are going to do on propose day? Share memes about being single or finally ask your crush out.

