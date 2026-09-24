Pune man who grew up in 10x10 room with 4 siblings buys first home: 'I hope every gully boy gets to see this day'

Buying a first home is often more than a financial milestone, especially for those who have grown up without a house of their own. For one Pune-based rapper and hip-hop artist, this achievement marked the fulfilment of a promise he had made to himself as a child.

Harish Thakur recently shared a video of his new home on Instagram. (Instagram/@itshotfix)

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Harish Thakur recently shared a video of his new home on Instagram, revealing that he bought a house for his parents after growing up with them and his four siblings in a 10x10 room. “I bought my parents their first home,” Thakur wrote in the caption.

Recalling his childhood, Thakur shared that he grew up in a lower-middle-class family and spent 25 years living in the small room with his parents and four siblings. He said his father worked hard to provide the family with everything they needed, but buying a house was never financially possible.

“So as a kid, I made one promise to myself…one day, I’ll buy my parents their dream home,” he wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} After years of hard work and his parents’ blessings, Thakur added he was finally able to fulfil that promise and buy a family home. “Seeing my parents’ names on the nameplate every time I walk in still feels unreal,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After years of hard work and his parents’ blessings, Thakur added he was finally able to fulfil that promise and buy a family home. “Seeing my parents’ names on the nameplate every time I walk in still feels unreal,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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“I hope every gully boy gets to see this day,” Thakur concluded.

Watch the video below:

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(Also Read: ‘I panicked’: Pune founder finds secret WhatsApp group, expects office gossip. Then this happens)

Social media reactions

The post struck a chord with social media users, with several congratulating the rapper and highlighting the significance of the achievement.

One user wrote, “Very proud moment for you parents.”

“Immense respect for you brother. Many congratulations to you and your family. work hard many more things yet to come,” commented another.

“So proud of you. Some achievements just feel personal, even when it’s a random stranger,” wrote a third user.

“If you’ve grown up in a family that never had a place of its own, you know just how deeply this moment hits. It’s not just a home you’re gifting them, it’s a little piece of security and a lifetime of dreams coming true,” said another.

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“This is the most beautiful gift you gave to yourself and your parents. Proud of you mann!” wrote one user.