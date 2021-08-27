Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Puppies team up to defeat dad doggo in tug of war. Watch
trending

Puppies team up to defeat dad doggo in tug of war. Watch

“Dad strength!” pointed out a Reddit user.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 08:12 PM IST
The image shows a big doggo and a puppy playing tug of war.(Reddit)

Some videos make one gush and some leave one with a happy feeling. This Reddit video is here to do both. The clip shows a dad doggo and his puppies playing tug of war. The video is bound to leave you saying ‘aww’ many times.

“Teamwork to defeat dad, let’s do this,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The recording starts with the camera panning out to show one end of the rope being pulled by the dad. As the clip goes on, the smaller puppies can be seen pulling the other end.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

Shared some four hours ago, the video has garnered over 1,600 upvotes and several reactions. The adorable video left many gushing. While some wrote how the puppies were too adorable, others expressed how cute the playtime video was.

“Anchor pup is doing all the work, other pups need to pick up some slack. All good dogs though,” wrote a Reddit user. “Dad strength!” pointed another. “This is the cutest thing ever,” said a third.

“Aww thank you for sharing this,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this cute video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog video
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mumbai Police shares glimpse of agile police squad dog, impresses netizens

Florence Nightingales of the Indian army

This curious tiger cub’s adorable face is all you need to see today. Watch

Once a security guard, now he is making Bollywood stars dance in his shoes
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP