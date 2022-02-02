Puppy gets super excited to see dad, its reaction will make you smile. Watch

When they are young, puppies and kittens often get extremely excited to see the human they are very attached to, come back home. This video that was shared on Reddit shows exactly that kind of a moment between a cute little puppy and its dad.

The video opens to show the puppy sitting while looking out at the road. In the frame, one can also see the puppy's dad parking his car and walking towards the adorable fur baby. At the very sight of this, the cute little pooch gets extremely excited and starts wagging its tail repeatedly. “Happy to see dad,” reads the caption to this cute video.

Soon enough, the viewers get to see that the human walks up to his puppy and plays with it. He gives it little scratches and rubs. The puppy is even more happy and jumpy in his company than when he hadn’t arrived. The video concludes to show the two bonding in the cutest and most lovable way possible.

Watch the puppy video right here:

This video was posted on the subReddit r/aww around 15 hours ago. So far, it has accumulated more than 12,500 upvotes. It has also received various comments from puppy lovers.

“Oh he is smaller than I thought,” observed a Redditor, followed by a dog emoji. “That tail wagged the dog,” joked another, referring to how hard the cute pupper wagged its tail. “That is absolutely adorable. Thank you for posting this little piece of heaven,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this puppy video?