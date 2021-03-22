Home / Trending / Puppy love: Dia Mirza’s video with a sleepy pooch is too cute to miss
trending

Puppy love: Dia Mirza’s video with a sleepy pooch is too cute to miss

Shared on Twitter, the clip shows Dia Mirza sitting with a little puppy on her lap.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:19 AM IST
The image shows Dia Mirza with the puppy.(Twitter/@deespeak)

There are several heart melting videos on the Internet that can make one go aww. This video shared by actor Dia Mirza perfectly fits that category. We bet that you’ll find it tough to control your awws after watching the clip.

Shared on Twitter, the clip shows Mirza sitting with a little puppy on her lap. As the clip goes on, she is seen stroking the sleeping puppy gently. “Enjoy your Sunday with a little puppy love,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

Take a look at the video:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Absolutely cute video showcasing squirrels will live rent free on your mind

Video shows pets lending a helping paw to their buddies. ‘Aww’s guaranteed

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's wedding teaser is all about love

Elon Musk reacts to post on throwback pic of him and Jeff Bezos having a meal

Did the video melt your heart already? Since being shared on March 21, the clip has garnered over 15,100 views and tons of comments. People couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable sight and showered the comments section with heart emojis.

What are your thoughts on this cute clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
puppy dog video dia mirza
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP