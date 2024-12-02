Python hitches 98-km ride from UP to Bihar hidden in truck engine, leaves workers shocked. Watch

A massive python covered an incredible 98-kilometre journey undetected, hidden inside the engine compartment of a truck travelling from Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, to Narkatiaganj, Bihar. The bizarre incident, reported by The Indian Express, has sparked astonishment on social media after footage of the snake emerged online. Python travelled 98 km hidden in truck engine, rescued safely by forest officials. (Instagram)

Python’s stealthy journey

The truck, loaded with stones for a road construction project, departed from Kushinagar, oblivious to the hitchhiking python nestled within its bonnet. It wasn’t until the vehicle reached its destination in Narkatiaganj that the snake’s presence was discovered.

A video circulating online captures the moment the truck’s bonnet was opened, revealing the massive reptile coiled tightly. Curious onlookers quickly gathered to witness the unusual sight, their reactions ranging from fear to fascination.

Likely origin of the stowaway

According to reports, the python likely crawled into the truck’s engine compartment while the vehicle was being loaded with stones in Kushinagar. The stones were meant for a road construction project in Bihar, and the snake’s presence remained unnoticed throughout the journey.

Rescue operation

Upon discovering the python, the truck driver alerted the forest department, who arrived promptly to handle the situation. The rescue operation, which took considerable effort, ended with the snake being safely removed from the engine. Officials later confirmed that the python was released into a nearby forest. Thankfully, no injuries or attacks were reported during the ordeal.

This incident follows another viral python encounter from October. In that case, a 10-foot-long python was spotted slithering through a paddy field in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh. Local farmers used a sack and a thick rope to handle the snake before releasing it. The video of the python coiling itself around the rope caused a stir among villagers and online viewers alike.